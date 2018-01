Police, Rangers and passers-by gather around the site of the hand grenade attack in Kharadar, Karachi

KARACHI: At least one person was reported dead while five others were injured in a hand grenade attack in the city’s Kharadar area on Thursday, police said.

The attack took place near a shop in Kharadar – one of the several neighbourhoods of Saddar.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further details are available