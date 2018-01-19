Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 19 2018
AFP
Web Desk

NZ loses first wicket at 52 runs as Pakistan fears being whitewashed

AFP
Web Desk

Friday Jan 19, 2018

Colin Munro makes a blazing cameo. Image Courtesy: BlackCaps Twitter account (@BLACKCAPS)

WELLINGTON: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat as they seek a series whitewash in the fifth and final one-day international (ODI) against Pakistan in Wellington on Friday.

The Kiwis lost their first wicket at the 52-run mark when Rumman Raees bowled out all-rounder Colin Munro. They are 4-0 up in the series, although Pakistan were competitive in their last outing — a five-wicket loss in Hamilton.

"It's a used pitch and, hopefully, it's better to start with then maybe slows up a little bit," captain Kane Williamson said.

"We had some good performances and hopefully we'll play well and win this game," skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said.

In the teams playing today, there have been various changes. New Zealand have rested paceman Trent Boult, calling up Matt Henry as a replacement.

Pakistan, on the other hand, made three changes, with Umar Amin opening the batting, Mohammad Nawaz added to the bowling attack, and allrounder Aamer Yamin replacing the injured Shoaib Malik. 

Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali are also not part of the match.

Squads

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (Captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry.

Pakistan

Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Umar Amin, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Rumman Raees.

Umpires

Chris Brown (NZL), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV Umpire

Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee

Richie Richardson (WIS)

