US shutdown near certain after failed Senate vote

WASHINGTON: The US government was on the brink of an embarrassing shutdown Friday after senators failed to bring forward a stopgap motion to temporarily fund operations from midnight.



The failure of the motion means President Donald Trump enters the first anniversary of his inauguration Saturday at the head of an administration that is out of funds.

Trump admitted Friday that chances were "not looking good" that 11th-hour talks in Congress would break an impasse over spending and avert a US government shutdown.

Less that two-and-a-half hours before a midnight deadline to reach a short-term deal to keep the federal government running at full capacity, Trump lashed out at Democrats.

"Not looking good for our great Military or Safety & Security on the very dangerous Southern Border," he tweeted, citing some of the government projects and agencies that will find themselves unfunded.

"Dems want a Shutdown in order to help diminish the great success of the Tax Cuts, and what they are doing for our booming economy," he alleged.

Earlier, after meeting top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer, Trump had sounded more upbeat, saying they were "working on solutions" with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

But Schumer admitted a "good number of disagreements" remain between the two sides, despite a "long and detailed meeting" at which they discussed "all of the major outstanding issues."

"The discussions will continue," the New York Democrat told reporters.

The president shelved plans to fly to Florida to celebrate at his Mar-a-Lago estate the first anniversary of his inauguration -- which falls on Saturday -- to remain in Washington to ride out the storm.

Political risks

With mid-term congressional elections looming later this year, Republicans risk being blamed by voters if the government stops functioning over lack of funds.

A new Washington Post/ABC poll found that 48 percent of Americans blame Trump and the Republicans for a potential shutdown, and only 28 percent hold Democrats responsible.

There have been four government shutdowns since 1990. In the last one in 2013, more than 800,000 government workers were put on temporary leave.

Essential functions like the military, law enforcement, the White House and Congress would continue working but with reduced staff. Some agencies would shut altogether.

But others in the massive bureaucracy will be sent home without pay.

International ratings agency Fitch said a partial shutdown was unlikely to affect America´s AAA/stable rating for US sovereign debt.

Wall Street seemed unconcerned so far, with the S&P and Nasdaq closing at new records.