Probe body summons Rao Anwar at 11pm: DIG Sultan Khawaja

DIG Sultan Khawaja. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: The inquiry committee formed to probe extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud has summoned SSP Rao Anwar to appear before it, committee member Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sultan Khawaja said Sunday.



Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team headed by SSP Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town. However, his family later stated that Naqeebullah was innocent and gunned down in a fake encounter.

An inquiry team, headed by Counter Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, was formed to probe the incident. The committee ordered the suspension of Anwar and other officials involved in the incident as well as placement of Anwar's name on the Exit Control List.

Speaking to Geo News, Khawaja said Anwar appeared before the probe body, formed on the orders of the inspector general (IG), on the first day for 15 minutes.

Anwar claimed that Naqeebullah was wanted for an FIR registered in 2014 and was an affiliate of Qari Ahsaan, an inmate at Karachi central prison, he said, adding that Ahsaan, when asked, Ahsaan said his crime partner Naqeebullah, was someone else.

The DIG said that the committee also visited the site of the suspected police encounter, adding that they continuously tried to contact Anwar, but could not succeed.

The committee met on the second day and this evening as well, Khawaja told Geo News. "Rao Anwar is neither picking up phone calls, nor is he appearing before the probe body, which is why a written notice had to be sent to him."

He said that SP Investigation Abid Qaimkhani has been tasked to present Anwar, adding that tomorrow is a meeting summoned by the IG, wherein Anwar has to appear along with his team.

Khawaja said the probe body will again meet at the office of the DIG East at 11pm and refute Anwar's claims of not being summoned by the committee.

"Anwar has asked all the officer to switch off their phones and run away," he said, adding that it will be proven before the media whether or not Anwar appears.

The DIG further said that they had a conversation with Naqeebullah cousin on Sunday (today) as well and the police team will safely transport Naqeebullah's family to Karachi.

He said that they are in touch with Ghotki and Kashmore SSPs and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police will hand over Naqeebullah's family to Sindh police.

'Murder case to be lodged against Anwar, others'

Speaking to media, Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi said a murder case will be registered against Anwar, station house officer (SHO) of Shah Latif Town and the police party involved in the extrajudicial murder.



He said a member of Naqeebullah's family would become complainant in the case.

Abbasi said Naqeebullah's cousin has been en route to Karachi, along with the victim's family and that they have been provided security by the KP police.