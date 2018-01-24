Court reserves decision on Dar's plea to reopen Hajveri accounts

The accountability court is situated inside the Federal Judicial Complex. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir reserved on Wednesday the decision on former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar's plea to reopen some of his frozen bank accounts.

Dar, a close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. A reference against him was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar, following his indictment, has been a no-show in the proceedings after he departed for London in October last year seeking medical treatment.

Qazi Misbaul Hasan represented Dar in today's proceedings. NAB officials submitted their response to Dar's plea, after which the judge reserved his decision and adjourned the hearing until January 31.

During the proceedings, the NAB prosecutor said that the social welfare organisation was misused, adding that the bureau however does not want the welfare of children to be affected.

Dar's counsel informed the court that around Rs0.8 million to Rs1 million are the monthly expenses of the orphanage. "The children will be out on the streets if the accounts are not reopened," he contended.



Hasan asked the judge for more time to peruse NAB's response to his petition.

On January 10, Dar had petitioned the court stating that Hajvery Trust is an organisation for orphans, where 93 orphan boys and girls are being looked after and for their sake, the court must unfreeze the trust's bank accounts.

At the last hearing of the corruption case against Dar on January 22, three witnesses recorded their statements.