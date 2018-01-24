Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Court reserves decision on Dar's plea to reopen Hajveri accounts

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 24, 2018

The accountability court is situated inside the Federal Judicial Complex. Photo: Geo News 

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir reserved on Wednesday the decision on former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar's plea to reopen some of his frozen bank accounts. 

Dar, a close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. A reference against him was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar, following his indictment, has been a no-show in the proceedings after he departed for London in October last year seeking medical treatment.

Qazi Misbaul Hasan represented Dar in today's proceedings. NAB officials submitted their response to Dar's plea, after which the judge reserved his decision and adjourned the hearing until January 31.

During the proceedings, the NAB prosecutor said that the social welfare organisation was misused, adding that the bureau however does not want the welfare of children to be affected.

Dar's counsel informed the court that around Rs0.8 million to Rs1 million are the monthly expenses of the orphanage. "The children will be out on the streets if the accounts are not reopened," he contended.

Hasan asked the judge for more time to peruse NAB's response to his petition.

Ishaq Dar requests accountability court to unfreeze Hajvery Trust accounts

Court issues notice to NAB seeking response over the petition

On January 10, Dar had petitioned the court stating that Hajvery Trust is an organisation for orphans, where 93 orphan boys and girls are being looked after and for their sake, the court must unfreeze the trust's bank accounts.

At the last hearing of the corruption case against Dar on January 22, three witnesses recorded their statements.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CSC Lt Gen Asim Bajwa witnesses passing-out parade of FC Special Ops Balochistan

CSC Lt Gen Asim Bajwa witnesses passing-out parade of FC Special Ops Balochistan

Updated 18 minutes ago
Zainab rape, murder suspect to be presented in ATC Lahore today

Zainab rape, murder suspect to be presented in ATC Lahore today

 Updated 45 minutes ago
Last day today to submit Hajj applications

Last day today to submit Hajj applications

Updated an hour ago
Two killed in drone strike near Orakzai-Kurram agencies' border

Two killed in drone strike near Orakzai-Kurram agencies' border

Updated 2 hours ago
Malala offers Stephen Fry Oxford University tour to 'see what you've missed'

Malala offers Stephen Fry Oxford University tour to 'see what you've missed'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Four of a family crushed to death by overspeeding truck in Batapur

Four of a family crushed to death by overspeeding truck in Batapur

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
PM Abbasi reaches Davos to attend World Economic Forum

PM Abbasi reaches Davos to attend World Economic Forum

 Updated 4 hours ago
Lord Nazir Ahmed's house robbed

Lord Nazir Ahmed's house robbed

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan will not be pressured by US on nuclear policy strategy: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan will not be pressured by US on nuclear policy strategy: Khawaja Asif

 Updated 2 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM