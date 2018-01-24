Police weaving new story after recording former SSP, Madiha's statements: Intezar's father

Video: Geo News

KARACHI: Father of slain youth Intezar, Ishtiaq Ahmed, has said that the truth behind his son's killing will not be revealed unless the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage is released.



"The police are weaving a new story after recording former SSP [Muqadas Haider] and Madiha Kiyani's statements," said Ahmed in an exclusive conversation with Geo News.



"The truth behind my son's killing will not be revealed unless [the police] release the CCTV footage [of the crime scene]," he said, demanding the arrest of former SSP Muqadas Haider.

"The police should arrest former SSP Muqadas Haider," said Ahmed.

The father of the slain youth also expressed his unawareness regarding the involvement of another girl in the killing of his son.

"My son was not in touch with any other girl," Intezar's father told Geo News, adding that neither he nor his son knew the other girl that the police have mentioned.

DIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Aamir Farooqi had, earlier today, recorded statements of police officials arrested in the case.



According to information received from sources, the mobile records of both, Intezar and Madiha, who was accompanying the former at the time of his killing were checked by the police.

The number of SSP Haider, who Intezar's father had alleged was involved in the killing of his son, was not found in the mobile records that were checked after Ishtiaq expressed his suspicion, investigative sources told Geo News.

Sources have claimed that Madiha and Intezar had recently become acquainted, said investigative sources, adding that the contact record of the two only amounted to eight to 10 days.

Information received by Geo News has also disclosed that a man named Imran, who had been in contact with Madiha for some time, had introduced the girl to Intezar.

Ishtiaq had alleged earlier this week that the former SSP Haider was involved in the killing of his son — who was shot dead after the police's ACLC officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad on January 14.



The father had claimed earlier claimed that there were two people accompanying his son at the time of the shooting, Madiha and Salman, and they were also involved in his son's murder.

Both of them knew everything, he had said, adding that Salman had introduced Intezar to the girl who took him to the site of the incident.

Ishtiaq had further claimed that Haider’s guards had opened straight fire on his son, while the guard standing at Madiha’s side had only fired aerial shots.

However, DIG South Azad Khan had earlier said Haider would be made part of the investigation only if any evidence was found against him. He added that the police had recorded Madiha and Salman's statements.

He had further said that no concession would be given to the girl, keeping in view that she is the daughter and niece of police officials.

Owing to the spotlight on the case, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had ordered a judicial inquiry into the murder. During a conversation with Intezar’s father, the chief minister had said an inquiry would be conducted according to the family’s wishes.