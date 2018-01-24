Nawaz's narrative on 'unjust' disqualification has become people's voice, says Hamza Shehbaz

Hamza Shehbaz. Photo: File

LONDON: Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said that Nawaz Sharif’s narrative regarding the “injustice" meted out to him over his disqualification is the voice of masses and his supporters.

Hamza, son of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said that justice should not only be done but seen to be done and when it is clearly seen that there are double-standards of justice, then legitimate questions will arise.

He was talking to Geo News after visiting his aunt and Nawaz's wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to inquire into her health at Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s Mayfair residence.

“It is said that government is for the people and by the people. It’s the people’s decision. Look at what happened to the combined opposition in Lahore where dozens of parties were greeted by a sea of empty chairs. Look at the recent by-election result in Chakwal where the PML-N candidate won by a margin of almost 30,000. Ultimately, we have to take our message to the people of Pakistan," said the MNA from Lahore.

Hamza said it is the duty of courts to use the same yardstick for everyone.

"Its duty of the courts to show justice is being done. People are looking at everything and know what’s happening. The last resort is the court of people,” he said in reference to Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by the Supreme Court on the basis of a foreign work permit while giving a clean chit to his opponent, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Hamza said the thumping victory of PML-N in the Chakwal by-election shows the trust of people in PML-N's policies and the fact that “we have performed” and it is “on the basis of performance that all parties should go to public and let voters decide who will run the next government — that’s the democratic way and the only way forward”.

With regards to Kulsoom Nawaz's treatment, under way since August last year, he said she will go for her last session of chemotherapy next month.

“Alhamdullillah, she is much better than before. It’s due to the prayers of people that she has progressed well and Insha Allah it’s our prayer that she gets perfectly fine soon and will return to Pakistan. I appeal to everyone to pray for her health, there is no relation more precious than that of a mother.”

He said that all parties that worked together for the restoration of democracy and elections should work together in the interests of Pakistan.

“Political parties should show maturity and sit together to strengthen Pakistan. Countries in our region and elsewhere are strong because they have strong institutions and a strong functioning democracy.”



He highlighted the present government's achievement of ending electricity shortage and bringing investment into the country.

Hamza said Pakistan faced external challenges and needed unity and stability at home.

He said that US President Donald Trump was issuing threats to Pakistan and asking Pakistan to do more while the fact is Pakistan has made more sacrifices than any other nation.

He said these challenges could be dealt with when Pakistan is stable and strong internally for which unity is needed.



Originally published in The News