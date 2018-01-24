Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Wednesday Jan 24 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

PCB names new management for women team, Mark Coles assigned head coach

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Jan 24, 2018

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the new management of Pakistan women cricket team with Mark Coles of New Zealand named as the new head coach while former Test cricketer Jalaluddin was named as the new chief of the selection committee.

An official of PCB announced on Wednesday that the board has appointed Mark Coles as head-coach of Pakistan’s women cricket team for two years. He had worked with Pakistan’s women team, on an honorary basis, during Pakistan vs New Zealand women series in the UAE, recently.

“Mark was a member of the Wellington squad and played six ‘A’ list games for the side. He had worked as an assistant coach with New Zealand 'A' Women's team in the year 2000 and recently with Pakistan’s women team in the UAE. He also coached the Wellington Blaze to a T20 title in 2013, as well as being part of the Northern Districts High Performance coaching staff from 2014,” said the official while highlighting the profile of the newly appointed head coach of women’s team.

Meanwhile, the official further stated, the three-member Women’s Selection Committee will be headed by former Test cricketer Jalaluddin.

“Mr. Akhtar Sarfraz and Asmavia Iqbal are the other members of the selection committee,” he added.

The selection committee will further be working for the development of women’s cricket in addition to their selection duties.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Kerber in Halep's path as Wozniacki eyes first final

Kerber in Halep's path as Wozniacki eyes first final

 Updated 5 hours ago
History-making Chung sails into Australian Open semis

History-making Chung sails into Australian Open semis

 Updated 5 hours ago
Injured Nadal set to return in three weeks

Injured Nadal set to return in three weeks

 Updated 10 hours ago
Serena Williams to make comeback at Fed Cup

Serena Williams to make comeback at Fed Cup

 Updated 11 hours ago
U-19 World Cup: Ali Zaryab, Musa steer Pakistan into semifinals

U-19 World Cup: Ali Zaryab, Musa steer Pakistan into semifinals

 Updated 10 hours ago
‘Sexist’ tweet sees new England women’s coach Neville under fire

‘Sexist’ tweet sees new England women’s coach Neville under fire

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM