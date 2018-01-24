PCB names new management for women team, Mark Coles assigned head coach

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the new management of Pakistan women cricket team with Mark Coles of New Zealand named as the new head coach while former Test cricketer Jalaluddin was named as the new chief of the selection committee.

An official of PCB announced on Wednesday that the board has appointed Mark Coles as head-coach of Pakistan’s women cricket team for two years. He had worked with Pakistan’s women team, on an honorary basis, during Pakistan vs New Zealand women series in the UAE, recently.

“Mark was a member of the Wellington squad and played six ‘A’ list games for the side. He had worked as an assistant coach with New Zealand 'A' Women's team in the year 2000 and recently with Pakistan’s women team in the UAE. He also coached the Wellington Blaze to a T20 title in 2013, as well as being part of the Northern Districts High Performance coaching staff from 2014,” said the official while highlighting the profile of the newly appointed head coach of women’s team.

Meanwhile, the official further stated, the three-member Women’s Selection Committee will be headed by former Test cricketer Jalaluddin.

“Mr. Akhtar Sarfraz and Asmavia Iqbal are the other members of the selection committee,” he added.

The selection committee will further be working for the development of women’s cricket in addition to their selection duties.