Thursday Jan 25 2018
Winless Pakistan face New Zealand in second T20 today

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

Pakistan openers head out to bat in the opening T20, Wellington

Still searching for their first win on this gloomy tour, Pakistan face New Zealand in the second T20 international at Eden Park, Auckland today.

High-flying New Zealand will look to seal the three-match T20 series whereas Pakistan need a win to avoid another series loss, after suffering a 5-0 clean sweep in the ODI series earlier this month.

The Kiwis beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the first T20 in Wellington, as the tourists’ batting woes persisted. The Green Shirts could only manage a total of 105, with only Babar Azam and Hasan Ali reaching double figures. New Zealand chased down the target with seven wickets in hand and 25 balls remaining, driven by a power batting show by Colin Munro (49*).

Also read: Frustrating to lose but not giving up on youngsters, says Arthur

Ahmed Shehzad is expected to return to the playing XI, along with veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez.

Pakistan team trained at Eden Park yesterday.


