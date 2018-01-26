West Indian Carlos Brathwaite to miss PSL after being named in CWC qualifiers’ squad

KARACHI: West Indian cricketer Carlos Brathwaite has opted out of the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he was named in the West Indian squad for Cricket World Cup qualifier to be played in March.



However, four top players have snubbed the West Indian team and have told their board that their priority is to play in PSL.

Carlos was picked by the team Quetta Gladiators for the event and the franchise official confirmed on Friday that the flamboyant West Indian batsman is now out of PSL.

“His sudden call-up came as a surprise for the franchise and the player as Brathwaite was not part of West Indies ODI set up for last several series,” said Nabeel Hashmi, the media head of the franchise Quetta Gladiators.

“However, we respect the player’s decision and professional approach to give priority to his national team,” he added.

Hashmi confirmed that the franchise will now look to pick a replacement for Brathwaite when the teams will gather for players’ replacement draft on January 29.

The 29-year-old Brathwaite, the West Indies Twenty20 captain, played the last of his 23 ODIs in March 2017, when he was dropped for a poor run of form.

Meanwhile, the West Indian selector Courtney Browne has stated that three of the top players have opted to stay out of world cup qualifiers as playing in PSL was their priority.

Browne said in a statement that he had reached out to Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Darren Bravo but they had opted to play in PSL.