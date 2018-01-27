Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Jan 27 2018
By
AFP

Halep and Wozniacki clash for Australian Open glory

By
AFP

Saturday Jan 27, 2018

Halep and Wozniacki face off in Australian Open final 

MELBOURNE: Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki face off for the Australian Open title on Saturday in a culmination of two weeks of intense tennis that will see a new name engraved on the trophy.

The Romanian is the top seed and the Dane number two, with the evening decider on Rod Laver Arena having an extra enticement for both players with the number one world ranking at stake.

Defeat for Halep would see her toppled by Wozniacki, who is currently second.

Defending men´s champion Roger Federer plays Croat Marin Cilic in the men´s final on Sunday.

The Swiss ace, who leads Cilic 8-1 in their previous meetings, is targeting an incredible 20th Grand Slam title and his sixth in Australia.

In contrast, Halep and Wozniacki are looking for their first. They are both in their third major decider, but have never won.

Wozniacki, 27, has long carried the unwanted moniker of best player never to claim a major, having reached the US Open final in 2009 and 2014, and first becoming number one in 2010.

She is in her 43rd Grand Slam appearance and desperate to get off the mark.

"I always believed in myself," she said. "I knew that if I can stay healthy and I work hard, my game is good enough for it."

Her hard work was rewarded with a renaissance in 2017, reaching eight finals -- winning in Tokyo and at the season-ending WTA Finals, where she banished another hoodoo by registering a first career win over Venus Williams.

She continued her sparkling form at the start of this year and has 10 wins and only one defeat, to Julia Goerges in the warm-up Auckland final.

The gritty Halep, 26, made her only previous Grand Slam final appearances at Roland Garros in 2014 and 2017.

The Romanian has only beaten Wozniacki twice in their six previous matches, the most recent meeting ending in a 6-0, 6-2 battering by the Dane at the 2017 WTA Finals in Singapore.

"The way she´s playing, she´s not missing," said Halep of Wozniacki. "She´s running very well. So she´s a strong opponent. I played her many times. I won against her few times.

"It´s going to be a different match. Emotions are there. Pressures are there for both of us. We´ll see what is going to happen."

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Sanchez sparkles as United progress in FA Cup

Sanchez sparkles as United progress in FA Cup

 Updated 4 hours ago
Head guides Australia to victory in fourth England ODI

Head guides Australia to victory in fourth England ODI

 Updated 4 hours ago
Polish cycling chief quits over sex abuse scandal

Polish cycling chief quits over sex abuse scandal

 Updated 5 hours ago
Entire USA Gymnastics board to resign in wake of sex abuse scandal

Entire USA Gymnastics board to resign in wake of sex abuse scandal

 Updated 6 hours ago
Tiger Woods in danger of missing cut in PGA Tour comeback

Tiger Woods in danger of missing cut in PGA Tour comeback

 Updated 11 hours ago
'Dangerous' pitch stops S.Africa v India Test

'Dangerous' pitch stops S.Africa v India Test

 Updated 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Federer into Australian Open final as Chung retires injured

Federer into Australian Open final as Chung retires injured

 Updated 17 hours ago
West Indian Carlos Brathwaite to miss PSL after being named in CWC qualifiers’ squad

West Indian Carlos Brathwaite to miss PSL after being named in CWC qualifiers’ squad

 Updated 18 hours ago
PHF cancels junior team’s tour to Argentina to save money for senior team

PHF cancels junior team’s tour to Argentina to save money for senior team

 Updated 20 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM