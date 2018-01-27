Hamza Amin qualifies for China professional golf tour

LAHORE: Golfer Hamza Amin became Pakistan’s first golfer to have qualified for China Professional Golf Tour on Saturday.

Hamza ranked at the 27th position to qualify for the tour, in which more than 100 golfers from across the world are participating.

In all, 40 golfers have made to the 2018 golf tour.

Amin will be capable of participating in 18 tournaments. The winner will get ranking points apart from the prize money.

Hamza Amin was overwhelmed upon his selection, saying that it is an honour.

On March 6, he will play the first tournament of the China tour in Haiku, he said.