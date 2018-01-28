Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Intezar's killing a cold-blooded murder: Imran Khan

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 28, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Sunday that the killing of 19-year-old Intezar Ahmed by police firing was a cold-blooded murder. 

On January 13, Intezar Ahmed was killed under mysterious circumstances when Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in the Defence locality of Karachi. The suspects, all police officials, were taken into custody later. 

Addressing the media after calling on the victim's family at their house today, the PTI chief said the CCTV footage shows that it was a premeditated killing.

Intezar murder case: JIT records statement of victim's father, eyewitness

Intezar’s father, SSP Muqaddas Haider and witness Madiha Kiyani record their statements before JIT

"Intezar's parents should get justice," said Imran, adding that the trial should take place in an anti-terrorism court. 

The PTI chief stated that police of other provinces should also be a-political as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. 

The deceased's father, Ishtiaq Ahmed, also addressed the media and expressed reservations on the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the incident.

He recalled Supreme Court Justice Gulzar Ahmed's remarks on Saturday when he said that the eight police officials could have arrested Intezar instead of shooting him dead.  

He vowed to take the matter to the Supreme Court to seek justice. 

Mohammad Asif, the family’s counsel, told the media that the JIT did not contact them when they visited the site of the incident, adding that the JIT was given 'selected' evidence.  

Moreover, on Sunday, a short clip of the CCTV footage from the night of the incident was obtained by Geo News. 

On Friday, Intezar’s father, suspended ACLC SSP Muqaddas Haider, and witness Madiha Kiyani appeared before the JIT, headed by SSP CTD Intelligence Pervaiz Chandio, to record their statements.

The JIT comprises representatives from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Pakistan Rangers, Special Branch and Karachi Police.

JIT formed to probe incident 

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police recommended the formation of JIT to probe the killing.

According to CTD DIG Aamir Farooqi, the JIT would determine the reason behind the presence of the police at the crime scene, adding that the way Intezar’s car was stopped creates suspicions. 

The JIT is also expected to evaluate the role of suspended ACLC SSP Muqaddas Haider.

“It seems this was an attempt to kidnap Intezar,” Farooqi said, adding that private vehicles were used by officials involved.

The DIG stressed that the entire action was conducted quickly and unprofessionally. “Not a single police official was in uniform.”

CTD officials have identified the suspected shooters as Bilal and Daniyal – the former was the principal staff officer of suspended ACLC SSP Muqaddas Haider while the latter was his gunman.

Officials said the presence of both officials, in civvies, at the time of the shooting is suspicious.

The CTD, which has recorded the statement of Madiha Kiyani, the girl who accompanied Intezar on the night of the incident, has yet to determine the purpose of the killing.

