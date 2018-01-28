Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 28 2018
GEO NEWS

Imran self-appointed himself as judiciary representative: Rafique

GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 28, 2018

Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique pictured while addressing a press conference in Lahore on January 28, 2018. Photo: Geo News 
 

LAHORE: Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief tends to self-appoint himself as a representative of the judiciary.

"Who tells Imran Khan that the verdict [to a case] will be announced after a month," he said.

The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader lashed out at political opponents Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari during his media address in Lahore.

"They don't like any of the work that we do and they don't know how to do anything themselves," he said. "Imran and Zardari should try and make Peshawar and Karachi like Lahore."  

