Franchises pick players during PSL3 replacement draft

KARACHI: West Indian Jofra Archer and Lendl Simmons, along with New Zealander Anton Devcich, have joined the galaxy of stars for the third edition of Pakistan Super League after the players’ replacement draft for the event.

Australian John Hastings, England’s Liam Dawson and Sri Lankan Thisara Perera have also been picked by various teams as cover for players who will be partially available for the franchise.

The replacement draft was held in Lahore on Monday where different teams picked players who withdrew from the PSL3 due to different reasons or were available for a limited period.

English bowler Tymal Mills was picked by Karachi Kings in place of Australian Mitchell Johnson. Johnson had earlier pulled out of PSL due to personal commitments.

Karachi Kings have also picked Lendl Simmons and Joe Denly. Simmons have replaced New Zealander Colin Munro while Denly replaced injured Luke Wright.

Two times finalists Quetta Gladiators have roped in Jofra Archer in place of Carlos Brathwaite who withdrew from PSL after being named in West Indian national team for World Cup qualifier.

Lahore Qalandars have picked New Zealand’s Anton Devicich in place of Sri Lanka’s Angelo Matthews. Matthews was unavailable for PSL due to an injury.

Meanwhile, replacements were also drafted for players who are partially available for Pakistan's premier T20 tournament.

Replacement players will become active as and when the players they are covering for become unavailable for selection.

West Indian star Dwayne Smith joins Peshawar Zalmi as cover for DJ Bravo, who will be making his way back from rehab, and Tamim Iqbal, who will leave for national duty on March 4.

Afghan spinner Zahir Khan joins Multan Sultans to provide cover for West Indian batsman Nicholas Pooran for the first three games of the tournament. Pooran will join the Sultans after finishing with the domestic 50-over competition back home.

Australian Ben Laughlin has been picked as cover for Jofra Archer by Gladiators as the West Indian will not be available for the full season due to his club commitments.

Gladiators have also roped in Chris Green, Albie Morkel and John Hastings for partially available players Rashid Khan, Jason Roy and Mahmudullah Riyad.

Qalandars have picked West Indian Dinesh Ramdin as cover for Bangladeshi Mustafiz ur Rehman who will not be available for the full season due to national duty.

Sri Lankan Thisara Perera will cover for Imran Tahir in Multan Sultans' squad.

Islamabad United have also picked Asela Gunaratne, Steve Finn and Chadwick Walton as cover players for JP Duminy, David Willey and Sam Billings, respectively.

The third edition of PSL will commence on February 22 with defending champions Peshawar Zalmi taking on new entrants Multan Sultans.