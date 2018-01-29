Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 29 2018
By
Azaz Syed

NAB chairman takes notice of Chiniot mineral resources misappropriation case

By
Azaz Syed

Monday Jan 29, 2018

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken notice of an inquiry closed earlier by the apex court regarding the misappropriation of mineral resources in Chiniot.

According to a press release issued on Monday, NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has ordered the director general of NAB Lahore to determine why and under what circumstances the inquiry was closed.

The anti-graft body head has also given directives for inquiry against those who closed the misappropriation case and corruption in giving out contracts, despite clear orders from the Supreme Court.

In 2007, mineral deposits were discovered in Chiniot district, after which a mining contract was reportedly given to a fake company by the name of Earth Resource Private Limited.  As per agreement, 80 percent of the profit from this national asset was to go to EPRL.

It was also reported that minerals worth Rs400 billion were present in the area. 

When the matter was legally taken up, it was found out that an influential person with political ties was behind the corrupt activity.

Subsequently, Lahore High Court and the Supreme Court ordered NAB to conduct an investigation. However, NAB mysteriously closed the inquiry in 2013.

Nevertheless, the incumbent chairperson of the anti-graft body has taken notice of the matter.  

