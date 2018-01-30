Police have not raided any of my houses: Rao Anwar

ISLAMABAD: Absconding police official Rao Anwar has denied reports of a raid conducted on a house in Islamabad's F-10 vicinity earlier today.

"The house raided in Islamabad's F-10 vicinity is not mine, none of my houses was raided," said Anwar in a statement. "The raid conducted [today] was on House-133, Street-43, Sector F-10, which is owned by Waqas Raffat son of Malik Raffat Hussain."

However, investigation officials have claimed that the house raided today, as per the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) record, is owned by the suspended Malir SSP.

The capital city's police remained unsuccessful in producing the suspended SSP Malir after a deadline given by the Supreme Court expired today.



The former SSP Malir is wanted by the authorities in connection to the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud — who along with four alleged terrorists — was killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team led by Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

A legal notice pasted on the wall of the house raided earlier today in Islamabad. Photo: Geo News 1

Islamabad police assisted Karachi police, including teams from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Crime Branch (CB) that continue to search for the suspended police official who, according to sources, was present in the federal capital.

The raided premises, House-133, Street-43, F-10/4, does not belong to Rao Anwar and no one was found at the house when the raid was conducted today, said police sources.

An image of the house reportedly raided by the capital police earlier today. Photo: Geo News

Anwar and the raiding police party went into hiding soon after an inquiry committee was formed, following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah's family.

An FIR was registered against the suspended SSP and his associates, owing to their no-show and alleged involvement in the case.



House-133, Street-43, F-10/4 in Islamabad was raided by the capital city police earlier today. Photo: Geo News

The committee, headed by Counter-Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, submitted its report on the case to the Supreme Court on Friday, which stated that Naqeebullah was killed in a 'fake encounter' with the police.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja Sunday wrote a letter to intelligence agencies, seeking their help in arresting Anwar.

The Sindh IGP has requested the intelligence agencies to provide technical and intelligence assistance.



The letter for assistance reads that Anwar reached Islamabad through a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on the morning of January 20 and attempted to flee to Dubai on January 23, but was barred from doing so by immigration officials.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court on Saturday, after the apex court's 72-hour deadline, IG Khawaja had said: “I think that he [Rao Anwar] should face the court. The court will listen to his legal arguments.”

Responding to a question about the court's deadline, Khawaja remarked: “We will try our best to arrest him.”

Malik Riaz denies lending any help to Anwar

In a video message released today, the founder and chairman of Bahria Town Malik Riaz Hussain denied rumours of his private aircraft being used by Anwar to flee the country.

“I want to say under oath that I have two aeroplanes since the past eight years and Rao Anwar has not even used them once,” the property magnate said, adding that he neither ever does anything that is against the law, nor supports unlawful activities.

Screengrab from a video statement released by real estate tycoon Malik Riaz on January 30, 2018. Photo: Video

“I am as sorrowful about Naqeebullah’s [killing] as his parents, his brothers, his family, and every Pakistani. He is like my own son, and I have always loved God’s creation,” the real-estate tycoon said.

Hussain, in the video message, stated that he is presently out of the country due to his personal engagements and medical reasons.

“Law enforcement agencies have been mobilized; whoever is responsible for this [crime] will be duly punished and will not be able to evade the authorities.”

“I say this under oath [on behalf of] Bahria Town and Malik Riaz that our plane was not used for any such activity and neither have we taken any practical actions to help him.”

“I stand united with the family and not with any criminal,” Hussain said. “With God’s blessings my record is very clear and God is my witness.”

Anwar was present on site of 'encounter'

An analysis of cellular data has confirmed Anwar was present at the scene of the ‘police encounter’ where Mehsud was killed along with three others.

A technical analysis of Call Detail Records (CDRs) of the cell numbers in use of Anwar and his eight associates shows that the police officials were present at the scene of the encounter, an investigative report on the incident revealed on Saturday.

Among Anwar’s associates present at the scene were ASI Khair Muhammad, SI Muhammad Anar, ASI Gada Hussain, SI Amanullah Marwat, SI Shoaib, HC Faisal Mehmood, HC Mohsin Abbass and PC Raja Shamim, the report stated.