pakistan
Wednesday Jan 31 2018
By
Shakeel Farman Ali

Red Warrant issued against main accused in Asma murder case




Wednesday Jan 31, 2018

KOHAT: A red warrant was issued for the arrest of Mujahid Afridi, the main accused in the murder case of medical student Asma Rani, District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Abbas Majeed Marwat confirmed on Wednesday.

The accused had fled the country for Saudi Arabia following the murder of Asma.

Kohat police after issuing the red warrant sent it to Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud who is expected to forward it to the provincial home department, sources told Geo News.

The case will then be forwarded to the Minister of Interior to bring the accused back to the country. IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also contacted DG Federal Investigation Agency.

On Tuesday, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of the murder of the medical student and summoned a report from IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sadiqullah, the brother of Mujahid Afridi who was present at the time of the shooting has been apprehended by police.

Asma’s family has alleged that prior to the murder, Asma had been threatened by the accused who is a relative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kohat chapter president Aftab Alam.

KP police was aware of life threats to Asma, says sister

Safia Rani appeals to chief justice of Pakistan, army chief for providing justice and protection to her family

In an interview with Geo News, Asma’s sister, Safia Rania claimed that both the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and Aftab Alam knew about the life threats.

Safia said her sister faced a constant campaign of harassment and threats from Mujahid Afridi, but no one came to their rescue despite the fact that she, her sister, and her family spoke to Aftab Alam, begging for help at least three times.

Note: An earlier version of this story reported that the Supreme Court would hear Asma Rani’s suo motu case on Wednesday. The error is regretted. 

