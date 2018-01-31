Kohat killing: SC to hear Asma murder suo motu case today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear the suo motu case of Asma Rani murder case today (Wednesday).



Asma Rani, a third-year medical student was killed in her hometown of Kohat after she refused a marriage proposal. The victim’s family claims she was shot dead by the prime suspect Mujahid Afridi who fled the country to Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of the murder of a medical student in Kohat.

The chief justice had summoned a report from the Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud, the deadline for which expires today.

Chief Justice Nisar remarked while hearing a separate case on Tuesday that the suspect is said to be a relative of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader.

The chief justice questioned how the suspect was able to flee the country.

'KP police was aware of life threats to Asma'

Safia Rani, the sister of murdered Kohat medical student, has claimed that Asma Rani's murder was pre-planned and that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police was aware of life threats to her.

In an interview with Geo News in London, Safia claimed that both the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaf (PTI) Kohat chapter president Aftab Alam knew about life threats to Asma Rani, but did nothing to stop Mujahid Afridi from killing her.

During the interview, she shared details of the terror her family has had to face over a long period of time at the hands of Mujahid Afridi, nephew of PTI Kohat district president Aftab Alam.

Safia said her sister faced a constant campaign of harassment and threats from Mujahid Afridi, but no one came to their rescue despite the fact that she, her sister, and her family spoke to Aftab Alam, begging for help at least three times.

“Mujahid Afridi came to our house and issued threats to me, my family and my sister. We informed the police about these threats but no action was taken because he belongs to a rich family and we are a poor family. I have heard that policemen have been talking how rich Mujahid Afridi is,” said Safia, adding that the “Tabdeeli” slogan by the PTI is just a slogan and KP police takes action only against poor people who have no clout and resources.