Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 31 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Kohat killing: SC to hear Asma murder suo motu case today

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 31, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear the suo motu case of Asma Rani murder case today (Wednesday).

Asma Rani, a third-year medical student was killed in her hometown of Kohat after she refused a marriage proposal. The victim’s family claims she was shot dead by the prime suspect Mujahid Afridi who fled the country to Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of the murder of a medical student in Kohat.

The chief justice had summoned a report from the Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud, the deadline for which expires today.

Chief Justice Nisar remarked while hearing a separate case on Tuesday that the suspect is said to be a relative of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader.

The chief justice questioned how the suspect was able to flee the country.

'KP police was aware of life threats to Asma'

Safia Rani, the sister of murdered Kohat medical student, has claimed that Asma Rani's murder was pre-planned and that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police was aware of life threats to her.

KP police was aware of life threats to Asma, says sister

Safia Rani appeals to chief justice of Pakistan, army chief for providing justice and protection to her family

In an interview with Geo News in London, Safia claimed that both the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaf (PTI) Kohat chapter president Aftab Alam knew about life threats to Asma Rani, but did nothing to stop Mujahid Afridi from killing her.

During the interview, she shared details of the terror her family has had to face over a long period of time at the hands of Mujahid Afridi, nephew of PTI Kohat district president Aftab Alam.

Safia said her sister faced a constant campaign of harassment and threats from Mujahid Afridi, but no one came to their rescue despite the fact that she, her sister, and her family spoke to Aftab Alam, begging for help at least three times.

“Mujahid Afridi came to our house and issued threats to me, my family and my sister. We informed the police about these threats but no action was taken because he belongs to a rich family and we are a poor family. I have heard that policemen have been talking how rich Mujahid Afridi is,” said Safia, adding that the “Tabdeeli” slogan by the PTI is just a slogan and KP police takes action only against poor people who have no clout and resources.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi gets interim bail in 2014 dharna violence cases

PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi gets interim bail in 2014 dharna violence cases

 Updated 48 minutes ago
Nawaz's counsel appears as SC begins Article 62 case hearing

Nawaz's counsel appears as SC begins Article 62 case hearing

Updated an hour ago
Child pornography: FIA conducting three inquiries in Punjab

Child pornography: FIA conducting three inquiries in Punjab

 Updated 9 hours ago
Security forces clear train track after explosion in Balochistan: ISPR

Security forces clear train track after explosion in Balochistan: ISPR

 Updated 11 hours ago
Bilawal accuses PTI of giving patronage to terrorists, killers

Bilawal accuses PTI of giving patronage to terrorists, killers

 Updated 11 hours ago
Will make efforts to get justice for victims of fake encounters: Siyal

Will make efforts to get justice for victims of fake encounters: Siyal

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM