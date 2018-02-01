Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 01 2018
GEO NEWS

Uncomfortable with contempt of court verdict for politicians: Bilawal

GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Capital Talk. Photo: Geo News screen grab

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was uncomfortable with the use of contempt of court and suo motu especially when it comes to disqualification of politicians. He was referring to the disqualification of PML-N’s Nehal Hashmi announced Thursday.

The PPP chairperson would be speaking on Geo News show Capital Talk that will be aired Thursday evening.

While speaking about Hashmi’s disqualification announced by the Supreme Court, Bilawal said he respected the court’s decision but in such cases standards should be same across the board.

SC disqualifies Senator Nehal Hashmi, orders one-month jail term for contempt

Supreme Court had taken notice of PML-N senator's contemptuous remarks on May 31, 2017

“What about him then who arrested the judges and the other one who ordered an attack on the Supreme Court,” Bilawal said.

When asked if he was equating former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal replied in the affirmative.

Bilawal also refuted the reports of MNA Faryal Talpur contesting senate elections, saying it was a perfect example of fake news.

NAB appeals SC to form larger bench to review Hudaibiya case

Aasma rape-murder case: Samples of 243 suspects sent for DNA test

Sindh minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, wife found dead at Karachi home

Pak-Afghan issue has to be resolved bilaterally: Khawaja Asif

ECP restores registration of 13 political parties, including MQM-P

SC takes notice of foreign bank accounts held by Pakistanis

Body of KP child maid exhumed, samples sent for testing

Asma Rani murder case: YDA demands KP govt to arrest killers in 72 hours

DI Khan assault case: PHC orders police to arrest prime suspect in three weeks

