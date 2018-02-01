Uncomfortable with contempt of court verdict for politicians: Bilawal

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Capital Talk. Photo: Geo News screen grab

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was uncomfortable with the use of contempt of court and suo motu especially when it comes to disqualification of politicians. He was referring to the disqualification of PML-N’s Nehal Hashmi announced Thursday.

The PPP chairperson would be speaking on Geo News show Capital Talk that will be aired Thursday evening.

While speaking about Hashmi’s disqualification announced by the Supreme Court, Bilawal said he respected the court’s decision but in such cases standards should be same across the board.

“What about him then who arrested the judges and the other one who ordered an attack on the Supreme Court,” Bilawal said.

When asked if he was equating former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal replied in the affirmative.

Bilawal also refuted the reports of MNA Faryal Talpur contesting senate elections, saying it was a perfect example of fake news.