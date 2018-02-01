Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 01 2018
FIA nabs 'child pornographer' from KP's Batkhela

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday apprehended a suspected child pornographer from Batkhela, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who impersonated as a woman on social media.

Officials said members of the agency's Cybercrime Wing arrested the child pornographer during a raid in Batkhela tehsil of Malakand Division.

The suspect had a fake account on social media, through which he impersonated as a woman, they said. He would befriend young children and ask them for their photos and videos.

He would then blackmail the same children through these images and videos, officials added.

Child pornography: FIA conducting three inquiries in Punjab

One of the inquiries pertain to a suspect held from Jhang last week; FIA has written letters to banks seeking his account details

The suspect is being further interrogated.

On Wednesday, the FIA admitted to the presence of groups involved in child pornography in the country.

There are groups involved in child pornography in Pakistan, said Captain (retd) Mohammad Shoaib, head of the FIA's Cybercrime Wing. He said that there is proof relating to such cases.

"There are four cases registered relating to child pornography and the accused involved in all the cases have been apprehended," Shoaib said, while exclusively speaking to Geo News.

Apart from these cases, four inquiries are also underway, the official said, adding, "The complaints about all the cases registered in Pakistan were received from abroad".

Shoaib explained that international gangs involved in the heinous crime have members residing in Pakistan.

"The Pakistani members of these gangs come from middle and upper-middle class," he said. "The members of such groups are educated and acquainted with the English language."

Suspect arrested from Jhang for online trading of child pornography

Prior to that, a deputy director with the agency confirmed that FIA has been conducting three inquiries relating to child pornography in Punjab.

One of the inquiry pertains to suspect Taimur Maqsood, held from Jhang last week, while the other is from Attock district, said Khalid Anis, deputy director of FIA Cybercrime Wing.

The third inquiry is related to suspect Engineer Saadat who was arrested from Sargodha last year, he had added.

The FIA official had said around 65,000 videos of Pakistani children were recovered from Saadat, with the suspect himself involved in such violent films.

