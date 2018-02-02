Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 02 2018
Talha Hashmi

Shahrukh Jatoi, others shifted to Karachi Central Jail

Talha Hashmi

Friday Feb 02, 2018

KARACHI: Shahrukh Jatoi, along with three others, was transferred to Karachi Central Jail on Friday after being brought from Islamabad under the custody of the metropolis' police. 

Karachi police took custody of Jatoi, Siraj Talpur and others from Islamabad and transferred them to the metropolis in handcuffs. 

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered the re-arrest of Shahrukh Jatoi, Siraj Talpur and other convicts in the Shahzeb Khan murder case.

Following the order, Shahrukh Jatoi and others were taken into custody from the court premises. The apex court had also ordered for the names of the accused to be placed on the exit control list.

The apex court had been moved by members of the civil society against the Sindh High Court's (SHC) decision ordering a re-trial and removal of terrorism charges from the conviction against the accused.

The apex court, instead of accepting the civil society appeal, took a sou motu action and nullified the SHC order. 

The three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, also ordered the SHC to constitute a bench to hear the appeal on merit and decide it in two months. 

On December 23, 2017, Jatoi, the son of an influential feudal, and other defendants in the Shahzeb Khan murder case, were released from custody on bail after Shahzeb’s father submitted an affidavit in support of the defendant's bail application.

Shahzeb was gunned down by Jatoi in a posh locality of Karachi on December 25, 2012.

An ATC in 2013 had awarded death sentences to Jatoi and Siraj Talpur for the murder of Shahzeb, while life sentences were awarded to Sajjad Ali Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari.

