Nawaz Sharif to address party rally in Peshawar today

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Nawaz Sharif is expected to address a party rally today near the motorway toll plaza.

Other party leaders, including Nawaz’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, will also address the rally.

Preparations for the rally have been completed and fool-proof security has been ensured in and around the venue.

In his last address to a public gathering in Jaranwala, the former premier said his party will push its “political opponents hard" in 2018, so they are not seen again.

The PML-N president also touched upon the reasons for his ouster, a recurring theme in his recent rallies.

"Is it a crime to not draw a salary from your son?" Nawaz questioned the attendees of the rally. "I was ousted because of this crime."

"I came to the public's court to get justice," he said. "I see the same spirit here in Jaranwala that I saw when I got out to seek the public's support on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road."