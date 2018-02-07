MQM-P Rabita Committee redoubles efforts to appease Sattar

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Faisal Subzwari addressing the media in Karachi on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) Rabita Committee redoubled its efforts on Wednesday to appease party convenor Farooq Sattar.

"The Rabita Committee has again sent a three-member delegation which includes Sardar Ahmad, Rauf Siddiqui, and Javed Hanif to discuss matters with Farooq bhai ," he told the media.

Rumours of a split in the party were abuzz after Sattar abruptly left a party meeting on February 5 over a disagreement on nominations of Senate candidates with senior party leader and deputy convenor Amir Khan.



The two leaders had called separate meetings on Tuesday. Sattar had announced to decide the future course of action in a general workers' meeting at the KMC ground, while Khan had called Rabita Committee meeting at the party's Bahadurabad office.

Earlier on February 6, a three-member delegation had returned empty-handed from Sattar's residence in PIB colony, after talks with the disgruntled convenor failed.

The Rabita Committee had then added senior party members Nasreen Jalil, Faisal Subzwari, and Wasim Akhtar to the delegation in hopes of yielding a positive result but the stalemate had continued.

'Difference of opinion, not division exists'

Following a meeting with Rabita Committee members, Sattar on Tuesday had said that they have a difference of opinion, but there's no division among them.

Speaking to media outside his residence here, Sattar said, "This is a matter between brothers. Those who visited my home are my brothers."

He said that he had to take a position and thanked workers for extending their support to him. "We will have to differentiate between a difference of opinion and division. We have a difference of opinion, not division."

The MQM-P chief urged for sorting the issue out through talks, instead of giving hype to differences.

He said that he and Rabita Committee members, with whom he had a meeting, will further ponder over the situation.

"Rabita Committee has assured me that they hold me as the [party] head," he said, adding, "If something could not be finalised in today's meeting, then it can be taken up tomorrow afternoon."

"For me, there is no difference between Bahadurabad and PIB [offices]," Sattar said, while addressing the workers.

'Extortion, target killing led to MQM's demise'

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday claimed that MQM's past policies had led to its demise.

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah pictured while speaking to journalists outside the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. Photo: Geo News

Talking to journalists outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Shah said that MQM-P was involved in extortion, target killings and disposing of bodies in gunny bags. He claimed that the party's policies had come back to haunt it.

He also took a jibe at Sattar for refusing to budge from giving a Senate ticket to party leader Kamran Tessori despite opposition from senior party leaders.



“Seeing Farooq Sattar speak [like that] seems like Tessori’s coffers are talking,” he said.