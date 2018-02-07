Sattar recommends new names for candidature of Senate election: sources

MQM-P convenor Farooq Sattar addressing journalists outside his residence in Karachi's PIB colony on Tuesday, February 6, 2018. Photo: Geo News file

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) convener Farooq Sattar has suggested four new names as nominees for the upcoming Senate elections, sources informed Geo News.

Rumours of a split in the party were rife after Sattar abruptly left a party meeting on February 5 over a disagreement on nominations of Senate candidates with senior party leader and deputy convener Amir Khan.

According to information received by Geo News, Sattar has suggested nominations of Ahmed Chinoy, Khawaja Sohail Mansoor, Ansar Naqvi, and Farhan Chishti as MQM-P's candidates for the Senate elections after the Rabita Committee and Sattar took conflicting positions on the matter.



The party members now suggested by Sattar have already filled nomination forms, sources have claimed.

Shabbir Qaim Khani withdraws candidacy

Party leader Shabbir Ahmed Qaim Khani withdrew his candidacy from Senate election in an audio message released Wednesday night.

"I am withdrawing my candidacy from the Senate election," he announced.

MQM-P leader Shabbir Ahmed Qaim Khani withdrew his candidacy from the upcoming Senate election in an audio message released on February 7, 2018. Photo: Geo News

He further stated that he was nominated by the Rabita Committee.



"I was nominated after a decision was made by the Rabita Committee and not on the basis of my own wishes," he said. "I will not submit my nomination papers now."

"I do not wish to have a Senatorship that has no respect," he said.

‘MQM-P was and shall remain united’

Senior party leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan had earlier said the party will and shall remain united.

"Workers will not be divided under any circumstances," Hassan had told the media. "MQM-P was united and shall remain united."

Senior MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan addressing the media on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, Photo: Geo News

The Rabita Committee had also redoubled its efforts to appease party convenor Farooq Sattar. It, again, sent a three-member delegation — Sardar Ahmad, Rauf Siddiqui, Javed Hanif — to the disgruntled convener’s residence in Karachi’s PIB colony to ‘discuss matters.’

The two leaders had called separate meetings on Tuesday. Sattar had announced to decide the future course of action in a general workers' meeting at the KMC ground, while Khan had called Rabita Committee meeting at the party's Bahadurabad office.

Earlier on February 6, a three-member delegation had returned empty-handed from Sattar's residence in PIB colony, after talks with the disgruntled convenor failed.

The Rabita Committee had then added senior party members Nasreen Jalil, Faisal Subzwari, and Wasim Akhtar to the delegation in hopes of yielding a positive result but the stalemate had continued.

'Difference of opinion, not division exists'

Following a meeting with Rabita Committee members, Sattar on Tuesday had said that they have a difference of opinion, but there's no division among them.

Speaking to media outside his residence, Sattar had said, "This is a matter between brothers. Those who visited my home are my brothers."

He had said that he had to take a position and thanked workers for extending their support to him. "We will have to differentiate between a difference of opinion and division. We have a difference of opinion, not division."

The MQM-P chief had urged for sorting the issue out through talks, instead of giving hype to differences.



He had said that he and Rabita Committee members, with whom he had a meeting, will further ponder over the situation.

"Rabita Committee has assured me that they hold me as the [party] head," he had said, adding, "If something could not be finalised in today's meeting, then it can be taken up tomorrow afternoon."

"For me, there is no difference between Bahadurabad and PIB [offices]," Sattar had said as he addressed the workers.

'Extortion, target killing led to MQM's demise'

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday claimed that MQM's past policies had led to its demise.

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah pictured while speaking to journalists outside the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. Photo: Geo News

Talking to journalists outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Shah said that MQM-P was involved in extortion, target killings and disposing of bodies in gunny bags. He claimed that the party's policies had come back to haunt it.

He also took a jibe at Sattar for refusing to budge from giving a Senate ticket to party leader Kamran Tessori despite opposition from senior party leaders.



“Seeing Farooq Sattar speak [like that] seems like Tessori’s coffers are talking,” he said.