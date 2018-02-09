Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 09, 2018
Telenor I-CHAMP empowering the youth

Friday Feb 09, 2018

Telenor has always tried its utmost to be at the forefront of digital innovations which truly adds value to our society. Telenor I-Champ has come again with such an initiative. 

In a recent digital video message conveyed, Irfan Wahab Khan CEO of Telenor Pakistan spoke about their recent collaboration with Free Basics by Facebook to create Telenor I-Champ.

Mr Irfan Wahab Khan spoke about data being a responsibility that should turn out to be an enabling factor for the growing youth of Pakistan to help them progress and become what they want to become in their lifetime.

Telenor I-Champ has a well-thought-out program that aims to equip Pakistani children with the basic use of Internet to help them learn more and beyond.

Telenor teams travelled wide and far, reaching hundreds of schools all across Pakistan to teach children to make the most of the power of data available to them today. School drives were created to be interactive and learning based to help these children grasp the basic usage of mobile learning in today's fast world.

This initiative paid well and all these efforts resulted in reaching out to train 630,000 students from 1800 schools on the basic use of Internet and Free Basics.

Telenor has always worked to give back to the society beyond its commercial scope of activities to create progressive societies which are empowered to steer them in the direction they aspire to reach. 

Telenor I-Champ has started a revolution in education and learning. It has opened up a new channel of knowledge for Pakistani students, giving them newer and faster ways of accessing information. It is time we create future generations that have greater access to information and knowledge so they can choose their own paths to progress. 

With the power of mobile data and Free Basics, Telenor aims to impact a segment of youth in the society so there can be a better and more learned tomorrow for them.




