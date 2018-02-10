Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Feb 10 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Foreign security expert in Karachi to review arrangements for PSL final

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

KARACHI: A security consultant tasked by the ICC, FICA and various international cricket boards has arrived in Karachi to review security arrangements in the city for proposed final match of the Pakistan Super League.

Reg Dickason of Eastern Star International, a security firm that gives advice to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) and various boards, was received in Karachi by lower-tier Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials.

Dickason was roped in by the PCB in an attempt to regain the international community's confidence in security arrangements in Pakistan. He was also involved in security arrangements for World XI team’s recent visit to Lahore.

The security consultant has a law-enforcement background spanning over 16 years, during which he worked predominantly in specialist criminal investigation units and national task forces targeting organised crime.

ICC security expert meets IGP, CM Sindh in Karachi

Reg Dickason also visited Karachi’s National Stadium for Pakistan Super League arrangements

Following his police career, Dickason established companies which provided close protection to diplomats, politicians, international sporting teams and high-net-worth individuals globally.

He has been contracted as a security consultant and adviser for numerous international sporting events since 1996 and has managed international teams as well.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Abida Parveen to perform at PSL opening ceremony

Abida Parveen to perform at PSL opening ceremony

Updated 3 hours ago
The madness that is cricket: Pakistan’s special bond with the game

The madness that is cricket: Pakistan’s special bond with the game

Updated 7 hours ago
Michigan State University to fire dean after Nassar scandal

Michigan State University to fire dean after Nassar scandal

 Updated 13 hours ago
Rahmat, Rashid lead Afghanistan to 154-run rout of Zimbabwe

Rahmat, Rashid lead Afghanistan to 154-run rout of Zimbabwe

 Updated 13 hours ago
Cricket on ice: Afridi-led Royals clinch series 2-0

Cricket on ice: Afridi-led Royals clinch series 2-0

 Updated 23 hours ago
CM Sindh chairs top-level meeting on PSL arrangements

CM Sindh chairs top-level meeting on PSL arrangements

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Real Madrid face final rehearsal before PSG showdown

Real Madrid face final rehearsal before PSG showdown

 Updated yesterday
Kohli doing a fantastic job as Indian captain: Afridi

Kohli doing a fantastic job as Indian captain: Afridi

Updated yesterday
South Africa welcome De Villiers back into squad against India

South Africa welcome De Villiers back into squad against India

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM