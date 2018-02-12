Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Feb 12 2018
By
SMZSyed Muhammad Zamir

Gang in Hafizabad extracts bone marrow from girls for sale: police

By
SMZSyed Muhammad Zamir

Monday Feb 12, 2018

HAFIZABAD: Police have busted a gang accused of extracting and selling bone marrow from girls and young women in Hafizabad.

According to the father of a 17-year-old victim, the gang members took her bone marrow when they called her for a ‘medical check-up’, which they said was necessary for them to financially help the family prepare her dowry.

The group had approached the family promising to help them prepare dowry for their daughter, the father said. 

He added they willingly agreed, over which the group members asked them to sign a form and get a medical check-up of the girl.

The father said the accused told him they would take a blood sample from his daughter for the medical check-up.

However, he added, when they returned home, his daughter started feeling weak. They then took her to a doctor who told them her bone marrow had been extracted.

Subsequently, the father reported the incident to the police, informing them about the place where his daughter was called for the ‘blood test’.

Police took action and raided the place in Muhalla Bahawalpura, arresting the accused man and woman, who are said to be part of a four-member gang.

The arrested persons were taken to an unknown location for interrogation, while an investigation into the case is under way. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Supreme Court irked at attorney general's no-show in Article 62 case hearing

Supreme Court irked at attorney general's no-show in Article 62 case hearing

Updated 36 minutes ago
Axact scandal: FIA appeals against acquittal of suspects in SHC

Axact scandal: FIA appeals against acquittal of suspects in SHC

Updated 59 minutes ago
Faizabad dharna case: IHC reiterates contempt warning as government’s delaying tactics continue

Faizabad dharna case: IHC reiterates contempt warning as government’s delaying tactics continue

 Updated an hour ago
CM Sindh seeks state funeral for Asma Jahangir

CM Sindh seeks state funeral for Asma Jahangir

 Updated 2 hours ago
Court awaits FIA's Wajid Zia to record statement against Ishaq Dar

Court awaits FIA's Wajid Zia to record statement against Ishaq Dar

Updated 3 hours ago
'There are ways to transcend this border'

'There are ways to transcend this border'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Polling for NA-154 Lodhran by-election under way

Polling for NA-154 Lodhran by-election under way

Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan rubbishes Indian allegations of IoK army camp attack

Pakistan rubbishes Indian allegations of IoK army camp attack

 Updated 14 hours ago
No way forward, or back

No way forward, or back

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM