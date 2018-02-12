Gang in Hafizabad extracts bone marrow from girls for sale: police

HAFIZABAD: Police have busted a gang accused of extracting and selling bone marrow from girls and young women in Hafizabad.

According to the father of a 17-year-old victim, the gang members took her bone marrow when they called her for a ‘medical check-up’, which they said was necessary for them to financially help the family prepare her dowry.

The group had approached the family promising to help them prepare dowry for their daughter, the father said.

He added they willingly agreed, over which the group members asked them to sign a form and get a medical check-up of the girl.

The father said the accused told him they would take a blood sample from his daughter for the medical check-up.

However, he added, when they returned home, his daughter started feeling weak. They then took her to a doctor who told them her bone marrow had been extracted.

Subsequently, the father reported the incident to the police, informing them about the place where his daughter was called for the ‘blood test’.

Police took action and raided the place in Muhalla Bahawalpura, arresting the accused man and woman, who are said to be part of a four-member gang.

The arrested persons were taken to an unknown location for interrogation, while an investigation into the case is under way.