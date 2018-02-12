Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 12 2018
By
Azaz Syed

Committee finds DG NADRA Balochistan guilty in corruption probe

Monday Feb 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: A three-member committee probing possible corruption in the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Balochistan on Monday confirmed the allegations against the DG, Lt Col (retd) Talha Saeed. 

In November 2017 a face finding committee was formed to probe allegations of corruption levelled Corrupt Watch Pakistan an NGO working against corruption in the country. 

Following the complaint, a three-member committee comprising Zulfiqar Ali DG Projects, Mir Ajam Khan Durani DG HR and Rashid Javed CFO NADRA investigated the allegations. 

DG NADRA Balochistan, Lt Col (retd) Talha Saeed

The committee found that Saeed had cancelled tenders and directed their inclusion in another tender in order to favour a certain bidder, while others were not allowed to participate. 

In its opinion, the committee found that 'the facts, circumstances and record substantiate the Corruption Watch Pakistan allegations against Lt Col Talha Saeed (retd), Director General at true in case of NRC Quetta-III and NRC Chaman." 

It was also observed that "the non-cooperative attitude of the accused officer is reflected from the proceedings which amounts to misconduct and subordination."

Finally forwarding the case for "further necessary action against the officer namely Lt Col Talha Saeed (retd), Director General."

