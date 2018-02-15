Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 15 2018
Accountability court to resume hearing corruption case against Nawaz, family shortly

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

Video: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family will resume its proceedings today.  

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed three references — Al-Azizia, Flagship and Avenfield — against Nawaz, daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar.  

Whereas Nawaz is accused in all three cases, Maryam and Safdar are named in the Avenfield reference only. Moreover, Nawaz's sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references but have been declared proclaimed offenders due to their continuous no-show. 

Four witnesses are expected to record their statements in the Avenfield reference today. 

Moreover, the court is expected to rule on the three suspects' request to be exempted from appearance from February 19 to March 5 as the family has to travel to London to visit Nawaz's ailing wife, Kulsoom. 

On Wednesday, NAB requested the Ministry of Interior to place Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar's names on the Exit Control List (ECL), observing that the accused have not joined NAB's investigations despite summons and could flee the country to escape legal process.

Moreover, it requested for placement of Nawaz's sons, Hussain and Hasan, on the ECP as well so they can be arrested on their return to Pakistan and be made a part of the investigation. 

Supplementary references in Al-Azizia, Flagship

Moreover, on Wednesday, NAB Rawalpindi filed two supplementary references against Nawaz, Hussain and Hasan in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills & Hill Metal Establishment and offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd cases.

At the last hearing of the case on February 13, proceedings were adjourned due to a strike by the legal community. However, during the hearing, Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir had admonished the prosecution for failing to present supplementary references in the Al Azizia and Flagship cases. The court also later issued a notice to NAB's Rawalpindi director general to furnish an explanation as to why the supplementary references have not been filed so far.

Comments

