pakistan
Friday Feb 16 2018
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

New JIT formed to probe Intezar Ahmad murder case

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Friday Feb 16, 2018

KARACHI: The Sindh Police formed on Friday a new joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the killing of 19-year-old Intezar Ahmad.

Ahmad was killed under mysterious circumstances when Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in the Defence locality of the city on January 13.

The new JIT will include DIG South, members of the Inter Services Intelligence (not below the rank of major), Military Intelligence (not below the rank of major), Intelligence Bureau (not below the rank of SP), Rangers, Special Branch (not below the rank of SP).

CCTV video of Intezar Ahmed's killing emerges after two weeks

The video shows Intezar's car being intercepted first and shot at from the back after it is signalled to go

The JIT has directed Intezar's father, Ishtiaq Ahmad, to appear before it on February 19 at noon. 

A new CCTV footage of Intezar Ahmed's murder surfaced on Jan 28, two weeks after the incident. The video shows Intezar's car being intercepted by another car from the front, while a third car and a motorcycle also approach and stop to the left of Intezar's vehicle.

Following the incident, ACLC SSP Muqaddas Haider was removed from his post after it was learned that two of his squad officials — Bilal and Daniyal — were involved in the shooting. 

Intezar’s killing a targetted attack: CTD

CTD investigation team has not found any solid proof against the then-SSP ACLC Muqaddas Haider

Eight suspects are under arrest in the case, including SHO Tariq Mehmood, Ghulam Abbas, Azhar Ahsan, Fawad Khan, Daniyal, Bilal and Shahid.

The slain youth's father had demanded a new JIT to probe the case, as he had alleged that the authorities were attempting to save the real culprits as they involved police high-ups. 

On Feb 8, the Counter Terrorism Department team formed to probe the murder said in its report that the killing was pre-meditated. The probe also claimed that the ACLC SSP was not involved in the incident. 

Comments

