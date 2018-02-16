Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 16 2018
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Karachi gang used private taxi service to deliver drugs

Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Friday Feb 16, 2018

An FIR was also registered against the three, namely Mehwish alias Sonia, Usman Shakil and Saad Rafique, who were nabbed at Saba Avenue in the Defence area-Geo News

KARACHI: A gang nabbed for selling drugs in the city used cars registered with private taxi service to deliver the drugs to clients, police sources said.

Three people, including a woman, were held for delivering drugs to various houses and educational institutes, mostly in the posh areas of the metropolis, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

An FIR was also registered against the three, namely Mehwish alias Sonia, Usman Shakil and Saad Rafique, who were nabbed at Saba Avenue in the Defence area.

The suspects were remanded into judicial custody by the court on Friday.

'Karachi gang lured students by giving free drugs'

Three people, including a woman, were held for delivering drugs to various houses and educational institutes, mostly in the posh areas of the metropolis

Police sources said suspect Shakil had registered his car with the company to avoid any unnecessary checking by police and Rangers.

Suspects told police that they would escape thorough checking by telling police that they are registered with a taxi company.

Acting on the initial investigation from the suspects, police carried out raids at the Drigh Road area expecting to come across a huge den of drugs. However, no arrests were made.

SSP South Javed Akbar Riaz on Thursday told Geo News that the group had been working in the areas for the past on year and that police had information on the peddlers.

The suspects sold crystal, hashish, heroin and other drugs to their clients, police added.

At least two of the suspects are college graduates, SSP Riaz added.

Commenting on the modus operandi of the group, the SSP said that the suspect Sonia would approach young people through social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, befriend them, and lure them by giving free drugs,” the SSP said.

The police official also said the nabbed suspects are merely suppliers and are headed by another group of people.

“We have information that there is some important person at Drigh Road from whom the suspects take drugs from [to sell],” he had said.

Police were carrying out routine checking when the drug peddlers’ car was stopped. Upon checking, ice and hashish, wrapped in small packets, were recovered from the car, SHO Aurangzeb Khattak had said on Wednesday.

According to police, the initial investigation revealed that Mehwish had access to various schools and universities in posh areas, where she would visit on different pretexts and sell drugs to students.

The group used to sell drugs in houses in posh areas too.

