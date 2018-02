Defending champions of Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi, have further bolstered their coaching staff by adding legendary off-spinner and inventor of doosra Saqlain Mushtaq.

Mushtaq has joined Zalmi has its spin bowling consultant and will join the team in Dubai tomorrow.

The off-spinner has previously coached the English national team.

The 2018 PSL season kicks off in Dubai on February 22.