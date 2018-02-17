Skipper McCullum hopeful for change in fortune for Qalandars in 2018 season

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars, the most entertaining franchise of PSL, may not have been able to go beyond main round in first two edition of Pakistan Super League, but the skipper Brendon McCullum is hopeful for changed fortune this season.



Brendon, 36, who led Qalandars in last edition as well and was retained as captain for the PSL3, said that his side will continue to play fearless and selfless cricket in the season.

“Looking forward to the PSL, hopefully we’ll well, we trying to play absolutely fearless cricket and selfless cricket and make a mark this year,” Brendon McCullum said. “It’s good to be back in the PSL, my second time here, but it’s the third edition. Good to be back with all the Qalandars boys and I think they have made very very good side.”

The flamboyant batsman from New Zealand added that he’s very satisfied with the team that’s picked by Qalandars management for the third edition of PSL and expressed his confidence over the players picked for turning the fortune in upcoming tournament.

“Couple of disappointing years, but may be this is the year when we can stand up and really show the skills and the talent we have and put it all together out in the field, for the people of Lahore and supporters of Qalandars,” he said.

“I am very very pleased to be leading the team once again,” he said.

He also praised Fakhar Zaman and hoped for some fireworks from Pakistani batsman.

“Fakhar Zaman is fantastic young player, it is fantastic to have him,” he said.

The third edition of Pakistan Super League commences on February 22nd. Lahore Qalandars will start its campaign with match against new entrants Multan Sultans in Dubai on 23rd of February.