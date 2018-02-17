Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Feb 17 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Skipper McCullum hopeful for change in fortune for Qalandars in 2018 season

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Feb 17, 2018

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars, the most entertaining franchise of PSL, may not have been able to go beyond main round in first two edition of Pakistan Super League, but the skipper Brendon McCullum is hopeful for changed fortune this season.

Brendon, 36, who led Qalandars in last edition as well and was retained as captain for the PSL3, said that his side will continue to play fearless and selfless cricket in the season.

“Looking forward to the PSL, hopefully we’ll well, we trying to play absolutely fearless cricket and selfless cricket and make a mark this year,” Brendon McCullum said. “It’s good to be back in the PSL, my second time here, but it’s the third edition. Good to be back with all the Qalandars boys and I think they have made very very good side.”

The flamboyant batsman from New Zealand added that he’s very satisfied with the team that’s picked by Qalandars management for the third edition of PSL and expressed his confidence over the players picked for turning the fortune in upcoming tournament.

“Couple of disappointing years, but may be this is the year when we can stand up and really show the skills and the talent we have and put it all together out in the field, for the people of Lahore and supporters of Qalandars,” he said.

“I am very very pleased to be leading the team once again,” he said.

He also praised Fakhar Zaman and hoped for some fireworks from Pakistani batsman.

“Fakhar Zaman is fantastic young player, it is fantastic to have him,” he said.

The third edition of Pakistan Super League commences on February 22nd. Lahore Qalandars will start its campaign with match against new entrants Multan Sultans in Dubai on 23rd of February.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Golf: Bubba back in business with one-shot lead in Los Angeles

Golf: Bubba back in business with one-shot lead in Los Angeles

 Updated 3 hours ago
Karachiites participate in marathon sending message of inclusion

Karachiites participate in marathon sending message of inclusion

Updated 6 hours ago
Iraqi keeper stays quiet on baby’s death to play match

Iraqi keeper stays quiet on baby’s death to play match

 Updated 12 hours ago
Zalmi working hard to retain title in PSL 2018, says Hafeez

Zalmi working hard to retain title in PSL 2018, says Hafeez

 Updated 16 hours ago
PSL will continue to produce talent for Pakistan cricket, says Sarfraz Ahmed

PSL will continue to produce talent for Pakistan cricket, says Sarfraz Ahmed

 Updated 16 hours ago
Gladiators reach Dubai as Qalandars, Zalmi kick-off training for PSL action

Gladiators reach Dubai as Qalandars, Zalmi kick-off training for PSL action

 Updated 17 hours ago
Advertisement
It's not finished yet says 'world best' Kohli

It's not finished yet says 'world best' Kohli

 Updated 19 hours ago
Saqlain Mushtaq joins Zalmi as spin bowling consultant

Saqlain Mushtaq joins Zalmi as spin bowling consultant

 Updated 20 hours ago
Cannot wait to lift PSL trophy in Karachi: Sammy

Cannot wait to lift PSL trophy in Karachi: Sammy

Updated 23 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM