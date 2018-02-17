Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Feb 17 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Gladiators reach Dubai as Qalandars, Zalmi kick-off training for PSL action

Saturday Feb 17, 2018

KARACHI: With the third edition of Pakistan Super League less than a week away, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars have started their training camps in Dubai, while the players of Quetta Gladiators have started to reach the United Arab Emirates for the action.

Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi trained at Dubai’s ICC Cricket Academy ground on Saturday evening to kick-off preparation for the Pakistan’s biggest cricket extravaganza.

Head coach of Zalmi Mohammad Akram briefed the players before the formal training session in which Zalmi players worked on batting and bowling.

Earlier, players of Lahore Qalandars also gathered in Dubai for their first training session in the UAE. Their skipper Brendon McCullum has also joined the team from New Zealand.

After initially training at Lahore, the Qalandars squad gelled up in Dubai with the foreign players.

Lahore’s head coach Aqib Javed, his coaching staff along with trainer Richard Stonier worked with players on nets to enhance players’ skills as a team.

Earlier in evening, first batch of Quetta Gladiators players left from Karachi to join the cricket-party in Dubai.

