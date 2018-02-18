Karachiites participate in marathon sending message of inclusion

KARACHI: A marathon was organised in the city Sunday morning where people from different walks of life participated to communicate the message of inclusion.

“This is an amazing initiative and there is no reason anyone should be in bed at 7am, they should be here out in the sunshine getting fit,” Shaniera Akram, wife of cricket legend Wasim Akram, said while talking to Geo News at the event. “Look at everyone…all in support for SOP and our special community.”

SOP is Special Olympics Pakistan, which organised the event. It is an organisation that provides sports training and opportunities to people with disabilities.

Actors Sarwat Gilani (left) and Fahad Mirza (right). Photo: Geo News

“Right here we run for a cause, we run for inclusion…everybody is here,” said actor Sarwat Gilani, who was present at the event with her family. “It’s a Sunday morning and the only day in Karachi where you wake up for a good cause.”

Also present was television host Nida Yasir who, while sharing her thoughts on the cause, said children should be taught that they are all the same and no one should be excluded from the society.

Television host Nida Yasir (right) with daughter Silah (left).

The participants ran for five and 10 kilometres, while heavy bikers were also present to show support.