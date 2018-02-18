Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 18 2018
Matloob Ahmed wins 37th CAS Open Golf Championship 2018

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Feb 18, 2018

KARACHI: Fifth and the final day was a nail-biting competition between Matloob Ahmed and Zulfiqar Ali but Matloob Ahmed won the Championship with a gross score of 285 (03 Under-par). The second position was secured by Zulfiqar Ali with the gross score of 287 (01 under par). While the third position was tied between Muhammad Shabbir and Waheed Baloch with the gross score of 288 (par).

The closing ceremony was held at Airmen Golf Course, PAF Base Korangi Creek, Karachi. Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman congratulated winners of all the categories in the championship.

The Chief of The Air Staff also appreciated the management committee, officials and personnel of Airmen Golf Course for making this event a success. He appreciated the efforts of civilians specially, who worked days and nights to uplift this Golf Course. Chief Of the Air Staff announced Rs 2 million for the education of their children as well.

In ladies, Aania Farooq won Gross title 6th consecutive time with the score of 91 while in Net Category Ayesha Fauzan stood first with score of 79.

Airmen Golf Course is one of the most challenging golf courses in Pakistan that presents tough playing conditions with narrow fairways and numerous bunkers spread all over the course.

Total 325 golfers, including 112 Professionals participated in the Championship from all over the country for Rs 8 Million prize purse, which is biggest prize money in Pakistan. Matches in the category of Professionals, Senior / Junior Professionals, Amateurs, Airmen Golf Course Members, Ladies, Veterans and Invitees were played during the championship. Chief of the Air Staff Open Golf Championship was introduced in 1977 and ever since it has been an annual feature in PGF and PAF annual sports calendars.

