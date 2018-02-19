PSL 3 trophy to be unveiled in Dubai tomorrow

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy poses with the PSL 2017 trophy

LAHORE: The wait for the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is almost over: before the cricketing action gets underway from February 22, a ceremony to unveil the glittering winners’ trophy will be held in Dubai on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The silverware for the tournament will be unveiled to the public at the Dubai International Stadium. According to sources, the trophy will be brought to the venue via a helicopter, from where it will be received by the captains of the PSL teams.

Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy will then carry the trophy to the ceremony.

The event will be attended by the managements and owners of the PSL franchises, along with top officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The opening ceremony for the tournament will be held on February 22, ahead of the first match between Peshawar Zalmi and debutants Multan Sultans.