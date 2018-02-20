Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Feb 20 2018
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Police investigate threats to Labour MSP Anas Sarwar

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Tuesday Feb 20, 2018

Anas Sarwar

LONDON: Police in Scotland have opened an investigation after Member of Scottish Parliament (MSP) Anas Sarwar was sent a threatening email which included a propaganda video from far-right extremists.

It comes after Mr Sarwar spoke out about his experience of racism and Islamophobia while he was a candidate for the Scottish Labour leadership. He had alleged that his fellow Labour colleagues questioned his ethnicity, religion during the Labour leadership race.

Anas Sarwar, son of PTI Punjab leader Muhammad Sarwar, said he would not be deterred from campaigning against racism and Islamaphobia and will continue to speak out.

He told a local paper: "I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and solidarity in the last few weeks. Sadly, I have also received some highly troubling communications. But all these people have inadvertently done is strengthen my resolve to campaign on the issue of everyday racism and Islamophobia and to deliver positive change.

"There are many who seek to divide our communities, to use perceived difference to build fear and resentment. Those that seek to divide must never be allowed to succeed."

Police Scotland said they are investigating the email.

A police spokesman said: "We can confirm we are investigating a report of an offensive communication and inquiries are ongoing."

Mr Sarwar has launched a cross-party group on tackling racism and Islamophobia at the Scottish Parliament.

The Labour MSP lost out to Richard Leonard in the leadership campaign, which was sparked by the resignation of Kezia Dugdale last year.

He claimed that during the leadership campaign a councillor told him he could not back him because he was a "brown, Muslim Paki".

Mr Sarwar said he had been "inundated" with examples of everyday racism since revealing the allegation against Davie McLachlan, former leader of the Labour group on South Lanarkshire Council, who denies the claims and has been suspended by Scottish Labour pending an investigation.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Trudeau 'assures' India Canada won't support Sikh separatists

Trudeau 'assures' India Canada won't support Sikh separatists

 Updated 21 minutes ago
Confidant of Israel's Netanyahu turns state witness in corruption case: media

Confidant of Israel's Netanyahu turns state witness in corruption case: media

 Updated 40 minutes ago
Florida students turn up heat on lawmakers for gun action

Florida students turn up heat on lawmakers for gun action

 Updated an hour ago
Scores of girls 'missing' after new Boko Haram school attack

Scores of girls 'missing' after new Boko Haram school attack

 Updated 2 hours ago
Turkey says whoever helps Kurd militia in Syria is 'legitimate target'

Turkey says whoever helps Kurd militia in Syria is 'legitimate target'

 Updated 7 hours ago
British tabloids apologise over false allegation against Muslim couple in UK

British tabloids apologise over false allegation against Muslim couple in UK

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump moves to outlaw 'bump stocks' after Florida shooting

Trump moves to outlaw 'bump stocks' after Florida shooting

 Updated 17 hours ago
More bombs hit Syria's Ghouta, death toll highest since 2013

More bombs hit Syria's Ghouta, death toll highest since 2013

 Updated 17 hours ago
US says ready to talk Mideast peace; Abbas calls for conference

US says ready to talk Mideast peace; Abbas calls for conference

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM