Court exempts Nawaz, Maryam from re-appearing for Al Azizia hearing today

The Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad where the hearings take place. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court conducting corruption proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family reserved its decision on the defence's plea against two supplementary references.

Nawaz, daughter Maryam, and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar appeared in court today as the hearing of the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment Ltd supplementary references went under way.



Ordering Nawaz's disqualification in the Panama Papers case on July 28, 2017, the Supreme Court had directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file three references against the Sharif family and ordered the trial court to wrap up the proceedings in six months.

During the hearing, Nawaz's counsel Ayesha Hamid pleaded that her client should be exempted from re-appearing today when the hearing of the Avenfield supplementary reference resumes.



The judge asked the counsel to submit a written request in this regard with reasons.



Ruling on the request after the hearing, the judge allowed the exemption but ordered Capt (retd) Safdar to be present in court.

Earlier, the counsel also argued against the Al Azizia and Flagship supplementary references filed by NAB recently. She claimed that there is nothing new in the supplementary references.



Hamid also pleaded the court to ask the monitoring judge of the case, Supreme Court Justice Ijazul Ahsan, to extend the six-month deadline, saying recording statements of 16 new witnesses will take time and should not be taken lightly.

The NAB prosecutor opposed the plea after which the judge reserved his decision and adjourned the hearing until 1:30pm.

Later, as the court reconvened, it began the proceedings of the supplementary Avenfield reference, wherein two new witnesses — forensic expert Robert Radley and solicitor Akhtar Raja — will record their statement via video-link from UK.

NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and the representatives of the accused are present at the Pakistan High Commission in London, where the recording will take place and be transmitted live to the court here.

Moreover, former head of the Panama case joint investigation team, Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia, has reached the courtroom after having been summoned at the last hearing.

At the last hearing of the case on February 13, Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir had rejected the suspects' request to be exempted from appearance owing to a visit to London.

NAB had filed the supplementary Avenfield reference on January 22 this year.