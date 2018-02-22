PML-N workers chant pro-Nawaz slogans at Punjab House

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the Punjab House on Thursday, where the enthusiastic workers chanted slogans in favour of the disqualified party chief.



In the meeting, matters pertaining to the selection of the new party president and others were discussed.



Nawaz, who was disqualified from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz presidency by the Supreme Court yesterday, reached the Punjab House earlier after appearing before the accountability court hearing corruption references against the Sharifs.

Nawaz's daughter Maryam, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, State Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz, State Interior Minister Tallal Chaudry and other senior party leaders were also present at the meeting.

Sources earlier said the agenda of the meeting will revolve around the fallout of yesterday's Supreme Court verdict, its impact on the upcoming Senate elections and the future party president.



Nawaz, at the Punjab House, addressing party supporters below. Photo: Geo News

After his arrival at the Punjab House, Nawaz was greeted by dozens of party workers and supporters.



Addressing them, the former prime minister reiterated his comments from earlier today that he had expected yesterday's decision by the Supreme Court, adding that the clause that was struck down was agreed upon by all the political parties in 2014.

"Parliament is an institution which represents 200 million people," he said, adding that how could a law passed by Parliament be struck down.

The former party chief said that the parliament made the law and it cannot be finished.

Nawaz lamented that he was disqualified deviating from the parliament’s law.



On Wednesday, the Supreme Court struck down a specific clause of the Elections Act 2017, which led to Nawaz's re-ascent as party president following his disqualification in July last year.

Speaking to the media outside the accountability court earlier today, Nawaz termed the recent Supreme Court judgments, and not the Elections Act 2017, as "person-specific".

