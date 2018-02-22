Sindh police seek interior ministry's help to trace Naqeebullah murder suspects: sources

Suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar (left) and Naqeebullah Mehsud (right). Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: The Ministry of Interior and home ministries of all provinces were issued an alert for the arrest of 16 suspects in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, sources informed Geo News Thursday.

Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed by the then-Malir SSP on January 13. Anwar and his encounter team have since gone into hiding, however, some members have been arrested by the police.



Additional Inspector General of Police Dr Aftab Pathan sent a list, containing names of the 16 police officials including suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar, to government institutions including the provincial secretaries, Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), Pakistan Rangers, and Frontier Corps (FC).

A letter was also sent to the police chiefs of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and all provinces to solicit help in arresting the absconding police personnel. The letter also requested the FIA to add the names of all of the suspects to the Exit Control List (ECL), said sources.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, issued a contempt of court notice to suspended Anwar over his failure to show up in court and directed the State Bank of Pakistan to seize Anwar's bank accounts.

The apex court had revoked the absconding cop's protective bail, issued on its behest on February 13, and ordered the ISI, MI and IB to assist in nabbing Anwar and submit a report in this regard in 15 days.