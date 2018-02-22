Pakistan has taken important measures for CPEC's security: China

BEIJING: Pakistan has taken important measures for the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Answering a question regarding recent media reports that China has been engaged in dialogue with separatist forces in Balochistan, the spokesman denied the reports.

“I have never heard about it," said the spokesperson.



He further said that the security for CPEC's construction has always been consulted by both Chinese and Pakistani governments.

“China appreciates important measures Pakistan has taken for the security of CPEC, effectively protecting the corridor projects and the safety of Chinese citizens," said the spokesperson.

He added that China hopes and believes that Pakistan will continue to ensure the safety of the economic corridor.

Earlier, the Financial Times had claimed that China has been directly holding talks with Baloch militants to protect Chinese investment in Pakistan.



