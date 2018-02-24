Birdies galore at UMA Seaworld Basant Golf Tournament

KARACHI: An exciting competition marked the UMA Seaworld Basant Scramble Golf Tournament 2018 which was played here at the Karachi Golf Club on Saturday.



A total of 28 teams participated in the golf tournament with the quartet of Commander Ali Abbas, Commander Arshad, Squadron Leader Mansoor Ali and Abdur Rehman winning the gross title with a score of 61 (-11).

It was a close contest for the gross title, with the team of Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar, Commander Ghazanfar Abbas, Brigadier Qasim Changezi and Yashal Shah finishing as the runners-up with a score of 62 (-10).

In the net category, the team of Anjam Parvez, Captain Ansar Mehmood, Captain Anwar Khan and Tabassum Sharif won the title ahead of the quartet of Captain Shahid Masood, Faiz Badar, Captain Tahir Naveed and Saad Rana.

The other prize winners included Abdur Rehman, Abdullah Akram, Tabassum Sharif, Maleka Majid and Commander Obaidullah.

The teams, consisting of four players, got into action simultaneously with a gun-shot start on the red and yellow courses of the KGC.

The one-day tournament was one of the highlights of the Karachi golfing season.

“We at UMA have always supported golf,” said Sohail Shams, CEO of United Marine Agencies – the sponsors of the tournament.

“We are really pleased that the tournament turned out to be a big success with over 100 players taking part in it,” added Shams, who is himself an avid golfer.

After the tournament, the participants took part in a Basant festival which included kite-flying, food stalls and other festivities.