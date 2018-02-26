Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Monday Feb 26 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

How PSL changed Shadab Khan’s life

By
Faizan Lakhani

Monday Feb 26, 2018

DUBAI: Shadab Khan was among the finds from last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament who went on to represent the country and bring home the Champions Trophy for Pakistan.

Little was known about the teenage leg-spinner from Mianwali before he burst onto the scene last year and took the PSL by storm. “No one knew me when I came to the PSL last year,” Shadab told Geo.tv. As he narrated his journey to last year’s tournament, the bowler said he knew performing well in the PSL would lead to the national side. “I told my friend last year that being picked by Islamabad United was my chance and I would play for the national side.”

Shadab was 18 when he made his PSL debut and his incredible performances didn’t go unnoticed. He was his team’s most potent bowling weapon as he left batsmen bamboozled with his variety of deliveries including a lethal googly.

Shadab stresses the PSL has created opportunities for younger cricketers to showcase their talent against international-level competition. “If you perform well against international-level competition you gain confidence and figure out how good you truly are.”

The spinner can’t help smile from ear to ear when asked about how life has changed since last year. “I’ve been taken to great heights. My priority has always been to perform well for Pakistan.”

The youngster has had several memorable moments in his short career, but for him winning the Champions Trophy and taking the wicket of Joe Root top the list.

What lies ahead for Shadab is to prove he is more than just a limited format player. “I want to play four-day and am in talks with a county side. I want to make it to the Pakistan Test squad and represent my country in all three-formats.”

He isn’t going to be satisfied with just bowling as Shadab has also set his sights on becoming the best all-rounder in the world. 

Advertisement

More From Sports:

A bird? A plane? The greatest catches of PSL 3 so far

A bird? A plane? The greatest catches of PSL 3 so far

Updated 46 minutes ago
Nadal unfazed by rankings race on return

Nadal unfazed by rankings race on return

 Updated 8 hours ago
Lost the game by playing ‘stupid cricket’, says Qalandars’ coach Aqib Javed

Lost the game by playing ‘stupid cricket’, says Qalandars’ coach Aqib Javed

 Updated 13 hours ago
Maverick climber calls off ‘suicidal’ solo bid to summit K2

Maverick climber calls off ‘suicidal’ solo bid to summit K2

 Updated 14 hours ago
Tennis star Aisam hopes for all PSL matches to be held in Pakistan

Tennis star Aisam hopes for all PSL matches to be held in Pakistan

 Updated 15 hours ago
'Won't disappoint fans tonight', Rana says ahead of Qalandars' clash with Kings

'Won't disappoint fans tonight', Rana says ahead of Qalandars' clash with Kings

 Updated 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Wasim says PSL in Pakistan will be a dream come true

Wasim says PSL in Pakistan will be a dream come true

 Updated 21 hours ago
Hussain Talat eyes entry into national squad

Hussain Talat eyes entry into national squad

 Updated 20 hours ago
Faheem Ashraf focuses on team success over personal gains

Faheem Ashraf focuses on team success over personal gains

 Updated 22 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM