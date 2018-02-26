How PSL changed Shadab Khan’s life

DUBAI: Shadab Khan was among the finds from last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament who went on to represent the country and bring home the Champions Trophy for Pakistan.



Little was known about the teenage leg-spinner from Mianwali before he burst onto the scene last year and took the PSL by storm. “No one knew me when I came to the PSL last year,” Shadab told Geo.tv. As he narrated his journey to last year’s tournament, the bowler said he knew performing well in the PSL would lead to the national side. “I told my friend last year that being picked by Islamabad United was my chance and I would play for the national side.”

Shadab was 18 when he made his PSL debut and his incredible performances didn’t go unnoticed. He was his team’s most potent bowling weapon as he left batsmen bamboozled with his variety of deliveries including a lethal googly.

Shadab stresses the PSL has created opportunities for younger cricketers to showcase their talent against international-level competition. “If you perform well against international-level competition you gain confidence and figure out how good you truly are.”

The spinner can’t help smile from ear to ear when asked about how life has changed since last year. “I’ve been taken to great heights. My priority has always been to perform well for Pakistan.”

The youngster has had several memorable moments in his short career, but for him winning the Champions Trophy and taking the wicket of Joe Root top the list.

What lies ahead for Shadab is to prove he is more than just a limited format player. “I want to play four-day and am in talks with a county side. I want to make it to the Pakistan Test squad and represent my country in all three-formats.”

He isn’t going to be satisfied with just bowling as Shadab has also set his sights on becoming the best all-rounder in the world.