pakistan
Saturday Mar 03 2018
By
Awais Yousafzai

Axact scandal: FIA seeks inquiry report against dismissed judge

By
Awais Yousafzai

Saturday Mar 03, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sought from the Islamabad High Court the inquiry report against dismissed sessions judge Pervaiz-ul-Qadir Memon in the Axact fake degrees scandal case.

According to sources, FIA has written a letter to the registrar of IHC seeking the report and Memon’s confessional statement.

The records have been sought as Memon, who was an additional district and sessions judge, would be included in the investigation before a case is filed against him, sources said.

FIA has sought the details after IHC registrar wrote to the agency regarding filing of a case against Memon.

IHC to register case against Shoaib Sheikh, dismissed judge: sources

The matter of registration of a case has been forwarded to the IHC chief justice for approval, sources add

Memon was removed from service after he confessed to receiving Rs5 million for acquitting Axact CEO Shoaib Sheikh in the fake degrees case.

The hearing over the fake degree case was held on October 31, 2016, in which bail was granted to Sheikh.

The issue came to the fore in May 2016 when The New York Times published an article, claiming Axact sold fake degrees online through hundreds of fictitious schools.

After the issue surfaced, the offices of the company were sealed and its chief executive officer and other officials were arrested.

The Supreme Court, hearing the suo motu notice of the Axact scandal on February 9 this year, had ordered the Islamabad and Sindh high courts to wrap up the appeals against the suspects' acquittal within weeks.

