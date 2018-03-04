Unidentified man wounded in shooting near White House

The White House was on lockdown following an incident with a gun on the North side in Washington. -AFP

WASHINGTON: An unidentified adult man was wounded along the north fence line of the White House on Saturday in what District of Columbia police said was being investigated as a self-inflicted shooting.



President Donald Trump was away in Florida. There were no other injuries in the incident, police said.

“We’re investigating reports that he shot himself,” but this had not been clearly established, said a police spokeswoman.

“Our natural death squad is on the scene,” police said.

Pedestrian and vehicle traffic around the White House was blocked off by police, which is routine in such incidents.