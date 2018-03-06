Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
GEO NEWS

SC to hear contempt cases against PML-N leaders today

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

Tallal Chaudry (left) and Daniyal Aziz. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed will resume hearing the contempt case against Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz.

On Monday, Aziz submitted his reply in the court, saying that being a parliamentarian he cannot even think of disrespecting state institutions.

Aziz in his reply stated that he believes in the supremacy of the Constitution and respects state institutions, including the judiciary.

Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Aziz was served a contempt of court notice on February 2 over his 'controversial speeches and statements made during television shows'

“Media ran my comments out of context,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader added. He also pleaded to the court to take back the show-cause notice issued to him in the case.

The show-cause notice to Aziz was issued by the Supreme Court on February 19, after a contempt of court notice was sent to him on February 2 over his “controversial speeches and statements made during television shows”.

Contempt case against Tallal Chaudry

Tallal Chaudry contempt case: Hearing adjourned till March 6

Minister of State for Interior Affairs had earlier requested the apex court to withdraw the case

In addition to Aziz, PML-N leader and State Interior Minister Tallal Chaudry was also issued a contempt of court notice for his anti-judiciary remarks.

A three-judge bench headed by Supreme Court Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan will also hear the contempt case against him today. 

At the last hearing of the case on Feb 26, the case had been adjourned owing to Chaudry's lawyer's other commitments. 

Moreover, the interior minister had requested the court on February 24 to withdraw the case, stating that scandalising the court or doing anything that tends to bring the court into ‘hatred, ridicule or contempt’ is ‘not even the last thing on the respondent’s mind.’

“Whatever has been said might have been taken into account without relevance to the context due to media reporting,” Chaudry had written in his initial response.

SC disqualifies Nehal Hashmi, orders one-month jail term for contempt

Supreme Court had taken notice of PML-N senator's contemptuous remarks on May 31, 2017

Moreover, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar will hear today the appeal by disqualified PML-N senator Nehal Hashmi against his sentencing in a contempt case. 

Hashmi was jailed for a month and disqualified for five years by the apex court on Feb 1 over his contemptuous remarks made last year. 

