Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

SC to indict Daniyal Aziz for contempt on March 13

By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed ruled on Tuesday to indict Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz next week. 

Hearing the contempt case, the bench, which includes Justices Mushir Alam and Mazhar Alam Miankhel, expressed dissatisfaction with Aziz's response to the court's show-cause notice.

Aziz's counsel informed the court that the media reports of his client's speech are false.

On Monday, Aziz had submitted his reply in court, saying that being a parliamentarian he cannot even think of disrespecting state institutions.

Aziz in his reply stated that he believes in the supremacy of the Constitution and respects state institutions, including the judiciary.

Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Aziz was served a contempt of court notice on February 2 over his 'controversial speeches and statements made during television shows'

“Media ran my comments out of context,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader added. He also pleaded to the court to take back the show-cause notice issued to him in the case.

The show-cause notice to Aziz was issued by the Supreme Court on February 19, after a contempt of court notice was sent to him on February 2 over his “controversial speeches and statements made during television shows”.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Riz Ahmed writes on trip to Karachi’s transgender settlement

Riz Ahmed writes on trip to Karachi’s transgender settlement

Updated 36 minutes ago
Naqeebullah killing case: New case against Rao Anwar, police party registered

Naqeebullah killing case: New case against Rao Anwar, police party registered

Updated 38 minutes ago
Pakistan synonymous to peace, we shall safeguard it at any cost IA: DG ISPR

Pakistan synonymous to peace, we shall safeguard it at any cost IA: DG ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
From Thar to Senate, Krishna Kohli recalls tough journey

From Thar to Senate, Krishna Kohli recalls tough journey

Updated 2 hours ago
Qandeel Baloch murder case: Mufti Qavi, remaining accused to be indicted on March 21

Qandeel Baloch murder case: Mufti Qavi, remaining accused to be indicted on March 21

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shelter for homeless, guardian for abandoned: Yousaf Lala the Edhi of Parachinar

Shelter for homeless, guardian for abandoned: Yousaf Lala the Edhi of Parachinar

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
SC issues another contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi

SC issues another contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC extends deadline of corruption cases against Sharif family by two months

SC extends deadline of corruption cases against Sharif family by two months

Updated 4 hours ago
Time for apologies is over, CJP tells anchorperson Shahid Masood

Time for apologies is over, CJP tells anchorperson Shahid Masood

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM