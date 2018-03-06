MQM-P MPA rushed to hospital after overdosing on sleeping pills in Karachi

KARACHI: A Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Shazia Javed on Tuesday was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital after she overdosed on sleeping pills.



In a video message released after the Senate elections held on March 3, Javed had claimed to have violated party rules and admitted to casting her vote in the elections.

"I cast my vote without informing the party," she had said.

Javed had reportedly overdosed after she was overcome with grief by a slew of allegations against her. She was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit, where her condition was stabilised.

Speaking to the media outside the hospital, Javed's son Muhammad Farooq refuted the allegations on his mother.

"She did not cast her vote. She had conflicts with Kamran Tessori bhai (brother) and Farooq Sattar bhai so she gave an emotional statement in her interview after the election and everyone thought she had voted for the Pakistan Peoples Party."

MQM-P has issued show-cause notices to six of its party members for violation of party rules including Javed, Naila Munir, Heer Soho, Sunita Afzal, Naheed Begum, and Saleem Bandhani.

